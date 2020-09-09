Joe Biden to speak in Warren on Wednesday afternoon

WARREN, Mich. (WILX) -With just eight weeks until the November election, the presidential race is heating up.

Joe Biden is expected to be in Warren on Wednesday.

He is expected to speak at 1:15 p.m.

This will be the former Vice President’s first trip to the state since he officially became the Democratic Presidential Nominee.

The DNC deputy communications director said Biden in his speech will most likely focus on his plan to rebuild the economy following the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.