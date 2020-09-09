Advertisement

Jackson City Council approves creation of racial equity commision

The Jackson City Council met Tues. Sept. 8 to discuss several important issues on the city agenda.
The Jackson City Council met Tues. Sept. 8 to discuss several important issues on the city agenda.(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council met Tuesday to discuss and approve several important issues on their agenda.

Of particular importance, was a discussion over the creation of a Racial Equity Commission in Jackson.

The City Council unanimously approved the creation of a Racial Equity Commission and a Department of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity.

Aaron Dimick, Public Information Officer for the city of Jackson, said, “the new commission and department will help in the City’s efforts to ensure racial equity is a core element of City government and Jackson is a better place to live for everyone.”

The City Council reviewed a plan to allocate an additional $121,000 in federal funds toward helping residents with unpaid water bills.

The city said it has seen an increase in residents unable to pay water bills since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council also voted to fund improvements to the Loomis Park basketball courts with lighting and a new walkway.

The council also approved using Community Development Block Grants to pay for a new roof for the Boos Community Center at the park.

Two streets in the Chalet Terrace neighborhood are being reconstructed by the City.

Community Development Block Grants are being used for those street improvements. This housing complex is owned by the City Housing Commission so there are no special assessments.

The Council voted to hire an outside company to conduct performance evaluations of the City’s appointed officials.

The City Council approved an ordinance that places special assessment payments on the July property tax bill instead of different payment schedules based on individual projects.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU Vice President of Student Affairs steps down

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Maybank will be taking over at the City University of New York in the same position she held at MSU.

News

Funding OK’d for jobless benefit, flood costs, carp project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The $2.8 billion in spending is almost entirely federally funded.

News

MSU Student petitions for lower tuition

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o says Chadwick Boseman’s ‘power lives on’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Lupita Nyong’o has written a stirring tribute to her late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, calling him a man whose power will “reverberate for generations.”

Latest News

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

Breaking

UPDATE: Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities in the fall, superintendent releases letter

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 8, the Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities.

News

Not all gyms plan to reopen Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Gyms across Michigan can start reopening Wednesday, with limited capacity.

Fall Leaves 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

What fans can expect for fall high school sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge and Bath Public Schools discuss fan protocols for fall sports.

News

COVID-19 testing now available at five new sites

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The new sites are offering the less invasive saliva tests.