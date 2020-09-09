Health officials confirm 783 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 9, Michigan health officials have reported 783 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 13 deaths. The state total now sits at 108,595 cases and 6,552 deaths.

Clinton County reports 491 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 491 cases and 9 deaths.

Ingham County reports 2,120 cases and 41 deaths.

Jackson County reports 865 cases and 40 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 441 cases and 29 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.