Advertisement

Funding OK’d for jobless benefit, flood costs, carp project

(Source: Governor Whitmer's office)
(Source: Governor Whitmer's office)(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed a budget bill that will fund a federal $300-a-week unemployment benefit, flood cleanup costs in the Midland area, and Michigan’s contribution toward a project to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.

The $2.8 billion in spending is almost entirely federally funded.

It is unclear how long the supplemental $300 weekly jobless benefit will last. It is less than a $600-a-week payment that expired but still more than what people typically get from the state.

The new law also includes $8 million to facilitate the further development of the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois. The facility is considered a choke point where electric barriers, air bubbles, and underwater noisemakers could be used to scare away the invasive fish.

There also is a $6 million match for disaster cleanup in Midland and Gladwin counties following the failure of a dam in May, and $3 million for flood response and mitigation efforts in the city of Detroit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU Vice President of Student Affairs steps down

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Maybank will be taking over at the City University of New York in the same position she held at MSU.

News

Jackson City Council approves creation of racial equity commision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a racial equity commission.

News

MSU Student petitions for lower tuition

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o says Chadwick Boseman’s ‘power lives on’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Lupita Nyong’o has written a stirring tribute to her late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, calling him a man whose power will “reverberate for generations.”

Latest News

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

Breaking

UPDATE: Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities in the fall, superintendent releases letter

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 8, the Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities.

News

Not all gyms plan to reopen Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Gyms across Michigan can start reopening Wednesday, with limited capacity.

Fall Leaves 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

What fans can expect for fall high school sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge and Bath Public Schools discuss fan protocols for fall sports.

News

COVID-19 testing now available at five new sites

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The new sites are offering the less invasive saliva tests.