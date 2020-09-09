Advertisement

Food assistance for Michigan families extended through September

(MGN)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are 350,000 Michigan families who will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits during the month of September. The assistance is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on Wednesday.

Michigan has provided additional food assistance since March. Now, it is being extended through September with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

The federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under the House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The 350,000 households that receive increased benefits represent close to 50 percent of the more than 800,000 Michigan households that received food assistance in August. The remaining households already receive the maximum benefit.

“MDHHS is committed to providing easy access to expanded food assistance to residents who are struggling to feed their families due to the impacts of the pandemic,” said Department’s Chief Deputy Director of Opportunity Lewis Roubal. “We will continue to do everything we can to help Michiganders through these difficult times as we fight COVID-19 together.”

Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card by Sept. 30. Payments will begin for some households on Sunday, Sept. 20. Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

Households eligible for Food Assistance Program benefits will receive additional benefits in September to bring all current SNAP cases to the maximum monthly allowance for that group size. This specific change only applies to customers not currently receiving the maximum benefit amount.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges.

They can also call consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914. They can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing their caseworker.

To read the official news release, click here.

