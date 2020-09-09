Advertisement

Bowling lanes reopen for more than just league play

Manager feels bowling center is a community pillar
League bowlers resume play at Royal Scot Golf & Bowl.
League bowlers resume play at Royal Scot Golf & Bowl.(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After nearly six months, bowling is back in Michigan.

“We should put exclamation points behind it because that’s exactly how we feel. It’s been a while,” said Dave Spohn, a manager at Royal Scot Golf & Bowl.

For now, the only bowlers allowed back on the lanes are supposed to be for organized sports. The only problem is, for some bowling centers, the Governor’s definition of that isn’t clear enough.

“It does not seem clear to me. It really seems open to interpretation,” said Spohn.

The executive order defines organized sports as competitive athletic activity requiring skill and organized by an institution or association.

So, Royal Scot decided to come up with their own competition that will allow the public to play.

“We have organized competition kind of to move open bowlers into a format that is competitive and organized, which meets the criteria for the state,” said Spohn.

They’re not the only bowling center getting creative with the wording.

JAX 60 bowling and entertainment center in Jackson, created their own “community league of bowling” after having lawyers review the executive order.

“You’re going to come in, you’re going to bowl your games with your friends and family and your goal is to shoot that score. If you shoot that score, you are now in the drawing to win a gift card here at JAX 60 each and every week,” said General Manager Josh Solomon.

They have a message for those who think they are skating the rules.

“I hope that they understand that what we’re doing is within the rules and I hope that they understand that this is a way to keep us open and make money,” said Solomon. “I hope that the Governor recognizes that and sees that we are not just league and tournaments. There’s another aspect to that. We’re a service to the community. We’re a pillar of the community.”

News 10 reached out to the Governor’s office about this and received the following reply: “The order regarding organized sports like bowling is clear.”

The state has released new guidelines for gyms, fitness centers and bowling alleys. Facility owners are required to keep record of everyone who comes in. They are also asked to regularly disinfect equipment and ensure ventilation is working properly.

