What fans can expect for fall high school sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s back to football season, but the crowds will be smaller and the noise will be quieter than what fans are used to.

When Grand Ledge hosts its first football game of the season next Friday, there will be no fans lining up to buy tickets at the ticket booth and the stands will feature a smaller socially-distanced crowd.

“It will definitely be a different game environment. We won’t have thousands of people here like we normally are on a Friday night,” said Grand Ledge head coach Joe Brya.

The Governor’s orders limit fan attendance for high school sports to two guests per athlete. That’s for the home and visiting team.

“Right now, I think our rosters is at 53 players for varsity, so two guests we’re talking about 100 people in attendance on our side at least,” said Brya.

Brya says that shouldn’t be a problem with social distancing at most stadiums in the area.

The school is still working on the details of how tickets will be distributed and admission. However, the general student body won’t be allowed to attend like normal.

“It is disappointing that we’re not going to be able to have the student body at games, but we are working on the possibility of streaming the games on the Internet so that at least the classmates of the players or the community members can watch online,” said Brya.

Football is the big talker. However, there are other sports like volleyball, cross country, soccer and sideline cheer that are also limited.

“We’ve talked as a conference about having a pass list similar to a MHSAA tournament and persons on that list are the people that are going to get in,” said Bath Public Schools athletic director Erik Harrelson.

Harrelson says individual conferences are working together to keep games organized and consistent.

“We’re going to have a shared document among the athletic directors so we’re going to know who’s going to be entering and we’ll also have their number for tracing in the event that that’s necessary,” said Harrelson.

Locker room access will also be different.

“We’re not going to have access to locker rooms for football and we’re discussing what we’re going to do inside for volleyball, but most likely we’re not gonna have access to locker rooms either for inside activities,” said Harrelson.

Schools are also working on how to handle the cost of admission so cash doesn’t get passed back and forth.

