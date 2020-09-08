Advertisement

UPDATE: UP theater raises money after roof collapse

Roof of the Vista Theater on Iron Street in Negaunee collapsed Wednesday morning
Roof of the Vista Theater on Iron Street in Negaunee collapsed Wednesday morning(WLUC)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan theater that has been around for nearly 100 years is scrambling to raise money to remove debris after the roof collapsed.

The roof at the Vista Theater in Negaunee in the Upper Peninsula failed on Aug. 26 due to intense rain and drain problems.

“There is hope! The experts have determined that the building is stable. If we work quickly we can save this historic gem that is close to so many people’s hearts,” theater supporters said on Facebook.

The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council, which operates the theater, is trying to initially raise at least $100,000 on a GoFundMe page. The council said it needs roughly $32,000 to remove debris as soon as possible.

A new roof could cost $150,000 or more.

The Vista, which offers movies and live theater, opened in 1926. Local residents formed the arts council in 1973 and took over operations. The theater is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

