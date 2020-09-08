Advertisement

University of Michigan graduate employees’ group to hold strike Tuesday

(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) -On Tuesday, the University of Michigan’s graduate employees’ organization will protest the university’s return to in-person education amid the pandemic.

Students returned to campus for the fall semester on the last day of August.

Currently, the University is offering both in-person and online learning options.

The organization voted in favor of the strike Monday, according to a statement by the group posted on Twitter.

The tweet said the organization’s goal is to protect the community.

The University of Michigan released a statement ahead of Tuesday’s event.

The university said a strike by the organization violates its contract and state law, saying it’s considered an interference with the university’s operation.

It also confirmed that it will continue to hold classes, regardless of whether the strike happens or not.

