Advertisement

Treasury: Digital signatures will be allowed on paper forms

(KY3)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -To protect health and safety, the Michigan Department of Treasury said in a news release that it wants to remind taxpayers and tax professionals that they can use digital signatures on forms, even forms that cannot be filed electronically.

The release said that the use of digital signatures assists in helping to reduce in-person contact and lessens the risk to taxpayers and tax professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This allows both groups to work remotely and to file forms timely.

“Our main priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is to protect the health and safety of Michiganders, which includes taxpayers and tax professionals,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Permitting our paper forms to be signed digitally lessens the risk of in-person contact. We continue to work with taxpayers and tax professionals with filing requirements during this uncertain time.”

The state of Michigan’s individual income tax return, corporate income tax return and, sales, use and, withholding tax return already use an electronic signature when filed electronically. x professionals are typically printed, signed, and mailed to the state Treasury Department. These forms are downloaded from Treasury’s website or obtained by tax professionals.

The Michigan Department of Treasury said it does not specify which digital signature product or method tax professionals must use. There are several commercial products available.

Individuals with questions should contact Treasury through the Treasury Self-Service website. Businesses with questions should inquire through self-service options using Michigan Treasury Online.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huntington and Governor Whitmer announce $5 billion commitment to boost econmic opportunity in Michigan

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The plan was developed in cooperation with the Governor as well as community organizations.

News

New plans for vacant Lansing City Market building

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Khan
The Lansing City Market building, which has sat vacant for nearly a year, is getting new life.

News

Midwest legislative leaders encourage Big Ten to reconsider fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The letter was sent shortly before 124 students at Michigan State University were discovered to have COVID-19.

News

124 MSU students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
All students with positive cases live off campus.

Latest News

News

Pennsylvania Avenue closed due to flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A car did attempt to drive through the waters and became stuck.

News

Semi-truck crash closes eastbound I-96

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A semi-truck lost control in the area on I-96 due to wet conditions and went into a ditch.

News

Tennessee man accused of murdering mother and stabbing grandmother captured in Ingham County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Joshua Matthew Carr was spotted driving on I-96 near US-127 on Friday.

News

UPDATE: Thousands still without power

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide and Jake Draugelis
Consumers Energy has reported over 7000 outages in Michigan.

International

Shark kills surfer on Australia’s Gold Coast tourist strip

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A shark has fatally mauled a surfer on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip.

National

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Ocean