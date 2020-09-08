Treasury: Digital signatures will be allowed on paper forms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -To protect health and safety, the Michigan Department of Treasury said in a news release that it wants to remind taxpayers and tax professionals that they can use digital signatures on forms, even forms that cannot be filed electronically.

The release said that the use of digital signatures assists in helping to reduce in-person contact and lessens the risk to taxpayers and tax professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This allows both groups to work remotely and to file forms timely.

“Our main priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is to protect the health and safety of Michiganders, which includes taxpayers and tax professionals,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Permitting our paper forms to be signed digitally lessens the risk of in-person contact. We continue to work with taxpayers and tax professionals with filing requirements during this uncertain time.”

The state of Michigan’s individual income tax return, corporate income tax return and, sales, use and, withholding tax return already use an electronic signature when filed electronically. x professionals are typically printed, signed, and mailed to the state Treasury Department. These forms are downloaded from Treasury’s website or obtained by tax professionals.

The Michigan Department of Treasury said it does not specify which digital signature product or method tax professionals must use. There are several commercial products available.

Individuals with questions should contact Treasury through the Treasury Self-Service website. Businesses with questions should inquire through self-service options using Michigan Treasury Online.

