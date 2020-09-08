Tennessee man accused of murdering mother and stabbing grandmother captured in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Tennessee man wanted for the murder of his mother and the stabbing of his grandmother has been arrested by Michigan State Police in Ingham County.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that Joshua Matthew Carr is in custody after allegedly killing his mother, Pam Carr, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and stabbing his grandmother that morning as well. Both of those crimes allegedly occurred in Tennessee.

HOMICIDE SUSPECT ARRESTED: MSP Lansing Post received a Be On the Lookout (BOL) from the US Marshall Service in Tennessee for a homicide suspect traveling on I-96 in Michigan. Troopers and officers from Lansing Police Department spotted the vehicle on I-96 near US-127 and made a pic.twitter.com/A6uZv4RTFT — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) September 5, 2020

Carr was arrested by Michigan State Police on I-96 near US-127 on Friday at 7:02 p.m. after he was spotted driving by officers and troopers from the Lansing Police Department. He was booked into Ingham County Jail on Saturday and is currently being housed there.

WILX’s sister station, WVLT, is reporting that Carr’s grandmother, who has not been identified, is expected to survive. Carr was wanted on homicide and aggravated assault charges and was considered armed and dangerous by investigators. WILX is working to confirm the details of Carr’s arraignment in Ingham County Court.

Joshua Matthew Carr captured (Sevier County Sheriff's Office)

