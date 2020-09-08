Advertisement

Tennessee man accused of murdering mother and stabbing grandmother captured in Ingham County

Joshua Matthew Carr
Joshua Matthew Carr(The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Tennessee man wanted for the murder of his mother and the stabbing of his grandmother has been arrested by Michigan State Police in Ingham County.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that Joshua Matthew Carr is in custody after allegedly killing his mother, Pam Carr, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and stabbing his grandmother that morning as well. Both of those crimes allegedly occurred in Tennessee.

Carr was arrested by Michigan State Police on I-96 near US-127 on Friday at 7:02 p.m. after he was spotted driving by officers and troopers from the Lansing Police Department. He was booked into Ingham County Jail on Saturday and is currently being housed there.

WILX’s sister station, WVLT, is reporting that Carr’s grandmother, who has not been identified, is expected to survive. Carr was wanted on homicide and aggravated assault charges and was considered armed and dangerous by investigators. WILX is working to confirm the details of Carr’s arraignment in Ingham County Court.

Joshua Matthew Carr captured
Joshua Matthew Carr captured(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)

