Semi-truck crash closes eastbound I-96

(MGN Online)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EATON CO., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have confirmed that I-96 east at I-69 south in Eaton County will be closed due to a semi-truck crash. The road is anticipated to be closed for at least another two hours, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Earlier this morning a semi-truck lost control in the area on I-96 due to wet conditions and went into a ditch. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Traffic headed eastbound on I-96 will continue to be directed to I-69 until that portion of 96 reopens.

