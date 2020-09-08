Saint Gerard School takes precautionary measures as junior high teacher tests positive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the Labor Day Weekend, the Saint Gerard School in Lansing has taken precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of students, families and faculty.

“The health and well-being of all within our school community is, of course, absolutely paramount – that’s why we’re taking a very precautionary approach in response to this situation guided by, and in cooperation with, our local health department who have been incredibly helpful throughout,” said Saint Gerard Principal Ray Rzepecki. The principal stated this on Sept. 8.

Once informed that a junior high staff member was compromised, school administrators contacted Barry-Eaton County Health Department for advice and guidance. The health department then recommended that all junior high students and teachers stay at home for the next 2 weeks to help cease the spread of the virus.

On Monday, families were then informed of this decision. Therefore, 68 junior high students and five teachers were instructed not to return to school until Sept. 21. That’s around 18% of all the students in the school.

“Our school’s Safe Re-Opening Plan, published last month following approval from the local health department, contained contingency for this very scenario and, so, we’ve been prepared for this situation recognizing that it was, regrettably, likely to occur at some stage sooner or later,” added Principal Rzepecki. “I would also like to thank our wonderful families, staff and students for being so calm and co-operative in responding to this weekend’s developments – we are blessed to have such a strong and supportive school community.”

Also, health department staff are currently contacting all junior high families regarding contact tracing. Meanwhile, the school building is closed all throughout Tuesday for deep-cleaning.

“We would like to thank Principal Ray Rzepecki for acting so swiftly and communicating so clearly with families in response to this situation,” said parent Shelli Heal, who has a son in the junior high school.

Saint Gerard re-opened for the new school year on Aug. 27. The school’s 12-page Re-Opening Plan for safe in-person learning was drawn up according to the present COVID-19 guidance from the State of Michigan and in consultation with the Barry-Eaton County Health Department and the Diocese of Lansing Office of Catholic School. Each department and or organization both came up with the strategies.

While the majority of parents opted for in-person learning, the school continues to offer distance learning for those families who prefer online education for their children. As of Tuesday, all Saint Gerard Junior High students will now be transferred to online learning.

