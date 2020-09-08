Consumers Energy reports 8000 outages in Michigan
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is reporting over 8000 outages in Michigan.
1,407 people are affected in DeWitt which announced that its schools were canceling instruction.
To check if your area is affected you can look at the Consumers Energy outage map here.
This is a developing story.
WILX will update you as more information becomes available.
