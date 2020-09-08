Consumers Energy reports 8000 outages in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is reporting over 8000 outages in Michigan.

1,407 people are affected in DeWitt which announced that its schools were canceling instruction.

To check if your area is affected you can look at the Consumers Energy outage map here.

This is a developing story.

Due to a power outage in DeWitt that is affecting the functionality of schools and homes, live instruction will be cancelled for today Tuesday, September 8. Students, be sure to check your email and Classroom out Teams page for further communication. — DeWitt High School (@DHSPanthers) September 8, 2020

