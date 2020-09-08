Not all gyms plan to reopen Wednesday

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gyms across Michigan can start reopening Wednesday with limited capacity. However, not all gyms are rushing to open their doors first thing.

The YMCA of Lansing said it working on phasing in its amenities.

“It is quite a few steps, but I think overall we are just excited to serve our community again and have our doors open,” said YMCA of Lansing marketing director Krista Beyer.

The Y was shut down like all other gyms in Michigan back in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19. However, starting Wednesday, they are allowed to reopen but only at a quarter of normal capacity.

Y members will have to wait a little longer to workout while staff puts the finishing touches on the reopening plan.

“We’re just kind of seeing how everything rolls out in a slow approach and gradually add more things, programs and amenities as we move forward,” said Beyer.

They Y isn’t alone. Sparrow’s Michigan Athletic Club isn’t opening right away either. This is something members like Jo Gram are happy to see.

“The idea of going back into that frightens me at this point,” Gram said.

The MAC is scheduled to reopen September 28. Even then, Gram thinks she’s going to wait before she goes back to work out.

“In those areas, there’s a lot of heavy breathing. Respiration is everywhere. It makes me nervous,” she said.

While they were closed, MAC employees spaced out the workout equipment to make sure everyone is socially distancing.

The issue is making sure they have enough staff trained to meet the new guidelines.

“We have a large facility, so we need to make sure we have quite a few caregivers to make sure we are ready to roll,” said Nicole Brillantes, Michigan Athletic Club marketing manager.

The Y said it will start reopening its Westside and Parkwood locations at 7 a.m. September 15.

The YMCA of Jackson said it plans to reopen September 14.

