Advertisement

New plans for vacant Lansing City Market building

(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Market building, which has sat vacant for nearly a year, is getting new life.

Tuesday, Mayor Andy Schor announced plans to turn the space into an area for social gatherings. It will be called the Lansing Shuffleboard and Social Club.

The company developing the space, Detroit Rising Development, says it will house six to seven food vendors and eight shuffleboard courts. They also plan to create a second floor and a mezzanine area.

Detroit Rising Development’s founder, John Hartzell is hoping to have it finished within the next two years. The company will invest $3.2 million into the project.

The plan is not finalized yet; it still has to go to the Lansing City Council for approval.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Treasury: Digital signatures will be allowed on paper forms

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Taxpayers can use digital signatures on forms whether or not they can be filed electronically.

News

Huntington and Governor Whitmer announce $5 billion commitment to boost econmic opportunity in Michigan

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The plan was developed in cooperation with the Governor as well as community organizations.

News

Midwest legislative leaders encourage Big Ten to reconsider fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The letter was sent shortly before 124 students at Michigan State University were discovered to have COVID-19.

News

124 MSU students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
All students with positive cases live off campus.

Latest News

News

Pennsylvania Avenue closed due to flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A car did attempt to drive through the waters and became stuck.

News

Semi-truck crash closes eastbound I-96

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A semi-truck lost control in the area on I-96 due to wet conditions and went into a ditch.

News

Tennessee man accused of murdering mother and stabbing grandmother captured in Ingham County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Joshua Matthew Carr was spotted driving on I-96 near US-127 on Friday.

News

UPDATE: Thousands still without power

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide and Jake Draugelis
Consumers Energy has reported over 7000 outages in Michigan.

International

Shark kills surfer on Australia’s Gold Coast tourist strip

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A shark has fatally mauled a surfer on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip.

National

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Ocean