New plans for vacant Lansing City Market building

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Market building, which has sat vacant for nearly a year, is getting new life.

Tuesday, Mayor Andy Schor announced plans to turn the space into an area for social gatherings. It will be called the Lansing Shuffleboard and Social Club.

The company developing the space, Detroit Rising Development, says it will house six to seven food vendors and eight shuffleboard courts. They also plan to create a second floor and a mezzanine area.

Detroit Rising Development’s founder, John Hartzell is hoping to have it finished within the next two years. The company will invest $3.2 million into the project.

The plan is not finalized yet; it still has to go to the Lansing City Council for approval.

