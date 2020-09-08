Advertisement

Names of victims from Sept. 3 fire in Lansing released

((WILX))
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A late-night house fire on Sept. 3 claimed three lives, a four-year-old male, an eight-year-old male, and a 53-year-old woman. They have been identified as Jessie Kline, Aston Griffin, and Melissa Weston.

Along with the release of the names the Lansing Fire Department (LFD) offered their condolences for the victims and their families.

Last Thursday LFD crews were dispatched to a single-story house at 1450 Elizabeth Street with heavy fire coming from the front and side windows at 11:45 p.m. LFD says crews made an aggressive entry to the house but found all three victims dead during search operations.

News 10 spoke with Maria Perez who is the daughter of the woman and aunt to the two boys. She said her mother tried saving the kids by putting them in the bathtub.

Perez said, “They told me that she got them into the bathtub and turned the water on and held them. She was trying to get the fire away from them. She was trying to save them because they couldn’t get out the door.”

Maurico Barrera the Lansing Fire Marshall said there are severe damages to the single-story home.

He said, “Our crews arrived and we had a heavy fire coming from the front side of the house along with the side window.”

Still in shock of their tragic deaths, Perez said her mother cared for the two boys very much.

“She made sure her grand kids were taken care of. She always had them. It’s really so sad and so surreal all of this is happening. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”

LFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

