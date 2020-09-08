MSU student petitions for lowered tuition due to COVID restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A senior at Michigan State University has received almost 1,200 signatures on a petition which calls the university to lower its tuition due to the restrictions put in place because of COVID-19.

Tyler Weisner is the owner of the petition and claims the education students are receiving isn’t equal to its price tag.

“People whose degrees revolve around person-to-person and laboratory based stuff like sciences and engineering, all of their labs are cancelled," said Weisner. “All they’re going to be watching are YouTube videos and given some fake data on it.”

Weisner explained he has friends who are engineers who feel they’re not getting the hands-on experience they paid for.

"One of my friends was doing that last semester and he said it was a horrible experience. That kind of crap you can literally just YouTube it and get the same exact experience. Except, with YouTube you watch two ads and it’s free.”

Weisner tried to as the university in-person but was rejected. As a senior he said he feels as if the university knows he has no choice but to pay the price.

“Being a senior I’m kind of locked into it. If I don’t go here then I have to restart somewhere else," he said. “I’m uniquely screwed like all of the other upper class men. So, they kind of just ignored me and said deal with it or go somewhere else.”

The petition can be found on Change.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.