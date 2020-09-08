Advertisement

MSU student petitions for lowered tuition due to COVID restrictions

MSU on Tuesday announced that all classes will begin online. Those who live off campus believe they should get a break in rent since they're not getting the entire college experience.
MSU on Tuesday announced that all classes will begin online. Those who live off campus believe they should get a break in rent since they're not getting the entire college experience.(WJRT)
By Jace Harper
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A senior at Michigan State University has received almost 1,200 signatures on a petition which calls the university to lower its tuition due to the restrictions put in place because of COVID-19.

Tyler Weisner is the owner of the petition and claims the education students are receiving isn’t equal to its price tag.

“People whose degrees revolve around person-to-person and laboratory based stuff like sciences and engineering, all of their labs are cancelled," said Weisner. “All they’re going to be watching are YouTube videos and given some fake data on it.”

Weisner explained he has friends who are engineers who feel they’re not getting the hands-on experience they paid for.

"One of my friends was doing that last semester and he said it was a horrible experience. That kind of crap you can literally just YouTube it and get the same exact experience. Except, with YouTube you watch two ads and it’s free.”

Weisner tried to as the university in-person but was rejected. As a senior he said he feels as if the university knows he has no choice but to pay the price.

“Being a senior I’m kind of locked into it. If I don’t go here then I have to restart somewhere else," he said. “I’m uniquely screwed like all of the other upper class men. So, they kind of just ignored me and said deal with it or go somewhere else.”

The petition can be found on Change.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson YMCA is set to reopen Sept. 14

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On March 16, the Jackson YMCA closed its doors to abide by the state order. Now, the Jackson YMCA will reopen downtown on Monday, Sept. 14.

News

Saint Gerard School takes precautionary measures as junior high teacher tests positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
After a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the Labor Day Weekend, the Saint Gerard School in Lansing has taken precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of students, families and faculty.

News

Governor Whitmer signs bill providing enhanced federal unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Eligible claimants do not have to take any action to receive the additional benefit amount as of now.

News

Health officials confirm 441 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 8, Michigan health officials have reported 441 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1 death.

Latest News

News

Names of victims from Sept. 3 fire in Lansing released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Along with the release of the names the Lansing Fire Department (LFD) offered their condolences for the victims and their families.

News

Treasury: Digital signatures will be allowed on paper forms

Updated: 3 hours ago
Taxpayers can use digital signatures on forms whether or not they can be filed electronically.

News

Update: Huntington and Governor Whitmer announce details of $5 billion commitment for economic boost

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The plan was developed in cooperation with the Governor as well as community organizations.

News

New plans for vacant Lansing City Market building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
The Lansing City Market building, which has sat vacant for nearly a year, is getting new life.

News

Midwest legislative leaders encourage Big Ten to reconsider fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The letter was sent shortly before 124 students at Michigan State University were discovered to have COVID-19.

News

124 MSU students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
All students with positive cases live off campus.