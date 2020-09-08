Midwest legislative leaders encourage Big Ten to reconsider fall sports

(WILX) - Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and other Midwest legislative leaders on Tuesday sent a joint letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren encouraging the conference to reconsider its stance on the fall sports season.

“The Big Ten’s current direction is the wrong choice for the conference, for our area universities, and – worst of all – for thousands of our local students,” said Lee Chatfield, Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. “As a former student athlete, a teacher, a coach, an athletic director, and now as a parent, I know how important sports can be to young people and their development. I also know how much support restarting football and other fall sports has among players, coaches, parents, and the many people who have reached out to our offices demanding a change. The Big Ten should reverse course as soon as possible and do everything possible to help their students restart extracurricular activities safely.”

The Big Ten made the decision to shut down the fall season on Aug. 11, was followed by the PAC-12 and eventually the MHSAA. The decisions were made as new information was coming to light about the possible long term effects of COVID-19 infection.

Then, after Governor Whitmer issued a new executive order permitting fall sports for students, the MHSAA reversed course. Now the letter sent by Chatfield is encouraging the Big Ten to do the same. In the letter Chatfield argues that extracurricular activities are important to the development of young people.

The letter was sent shortly before 124 students at Michigan State University were discovered to have COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.