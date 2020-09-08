Advertisement

Midwest legislative leaders encourage Big Ten to reconsider fall sports

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and other Midwest legislative leaders on Tuesday sent a joint letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren encouraging the conference to reconsider its stance on the fall sports season.

“The Big Ten’s current direction is the wrong choice for the conference, for our area universities, and – worst of all – for thousands of our local students,” said Lee Chatfield, Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. “As a former student athlete, a teacher, a coach, an athletic director, and now as a parent, I know how important sports can be to young people and their development. I also know how much support restarting football and other fall sports has among players, coaches, parents, and the many people who have reached out to our offices demanding a change. The Big Ten should reverse course as soon as possible and do everything possible to help their students restart extracurricular activities safely.”

The Big Ten made the decision to shut down the fall season on Aug. 11, was followed by the PAC-12 and eventually the MHSAA. The decisions were made as new information was coming to light about the possible long term effects of COVID-19 infection.

Then, after Governor Whitmer issued a new executive order permitting fall sports for students, the MHSAA reversed course. Now the letter sent by Chatfield is encouraging the Big Ten to do the same. In the letter Chatfield argues that extracurricular activities are important to the development of young people.

The letter was sent shortly before 124 students at Michigan State University were discovered to have COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Treasury: Digital signatures will be allowed on paper forms

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Taxpayers can use digital signatures on forms whether or not they can be filed electronically.

News

Huntington and Governor Whitmer announce $5 billion commitment to boost econmic opportunity in Michigan

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The plan was developed in cooperation with the Governor as well as community organizations.

News

New plans for vacant Lansing City Market building

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Khan
The Lansing City Market building, which has sat vacant for nearly a year, is getting new life.

News

124 MSU students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
All students with positive cases live off campus.

Latest News

News

Pennsylvania Avenue closed due to flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A car did attempt to drive through the waters and became stuck.

News

Semi-truck crash closes eastbound I-96

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A semi-truck lost control in the area on I-96 due to wet conditions and went into a ditch.

News

Tennessee man accused of murdering mother and stabbing grandmother captured in Ingham County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Joshua Matthew Carr was spotted driving on I-96 near US-127 on Friday.

News

UPDATE: Thousands still without power

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide and Jake Draugelis
Consumers Energy has reported over 7000 outages in Michigan.

International

Shark kills surfer on Australia’s Gold Coast tourist strip

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A shark has fatally mauled a surfer on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip.

National

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Ocean