Advertisement

Lions make it official with signing of Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) —The Detroit Lions announced the signing of Adrian Peterson on Monday.

The 35-year-old running back comes to Detroit after being released by Washington. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. He rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington.

Peterson’s 898 yards in 2019 would have led the Lions in rushing in any of the past six seasons.

Detroit opens the season this weekend at home against Chicago.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

East Lansing Public Schools reinstates fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
East Lansing is one of the latest schools to reinstate fall sports.

Back to Learning

Here’s who’s playing fall sports in mid-Michigan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
A running list of schools in the area that News 10 has contacted regarding fall sports.

Sports

Return of football, fall sports means more local business

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT

Sports

Return of football, fall sports means more local business

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Sports Stop Owner Kevin Schafer says football being back helps bring businesses to small towns

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/4/2020: Detroit Lions

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
This season home games likely won’t seem like home games to the Detroit Lions. They practiced at Ford Field this week just to get acclimated to the new pandemic changes to try and make the games safe beginning a week from Sunday, their opener against the Chicago Bears. The Lions players of course won’t hear fans in the stands until November at the earliest if then at all. But almost everything about their home field experience has been changed from a year ago to reflect changes to try and keep players and staff safe through the coming season. We’ll see if all the preparations have worked.

Sports

Topps To Crate Women’s Pro Softball Cards

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
First time in company history

Sports

Kentucky Derby Field Narrowed

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
The race will be run Saturday

Sports

Washington Cuts Peterson

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
The NFL is making final roster cuts

Sports

Mid Michigan High Schools Trying to Decide About Football Season

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
So far no area decisions announced through mid day Fridayt

Sports

Tigers Lose Game One To Twins

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
Boyd made just two early mistakes