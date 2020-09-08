Lansing woman only buys locally-owned clothes to help community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One local business owner is doing her best to help support others within the community.

Kirby Preuss is the Manager of Preuss Pets in the Lansing area. She says she has only been buying clothing from Lansing stores to shop local.

For Kirby Preuss, small businesses are incredibly important.

Preuss’ Pets has been in Kirby’s family since her grandmother opened the business over 40 years ago. She says her efforts are all part of an attempt to keep some money circulating in Lansing as the pandemic continues to hurt small businesses.

”Right now, you have all these businesses that are up against the fact that they literally have to be shut down, or they’re very limited on how they can do operations,” Preuss said. “So, if we want to keep the vibrance and the color and the culture of communities that come from small businesses being here with a brick-and-mortar shop, we have to find creative ways to support them.”

Preuss encourages others to take time to research local businesses that may be able to fill day-to-day shopping needs.

For more information about Preuss Pets, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.