UPDATE: Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities in the fall, superintendent releases letter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 8, the Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities.

Lansing School District spokesman Bob Kolt gave the following statement via text.

“There will be no extracurricular activity in Lansing,” Kolt said. “Nothing. No football or other contact or non-contact sports. No nothing.”

Lansing School District Superintendent Sam Sinicropi just released a “Welcome Back” letter. In regards to the decision to cease all extracurricular activities, he provided the following remarks:

“After contacting the Health and Human Services Department for the State of Michigan and the Ingham County Health Department, the Lansing School District will continue to follow the advice of health professionals and postpone extra-curricular activities at least through November 6, 2020. This action emphasizes the health and safety of students, families and staff as our first priority.”

To read the full statement, please click here.

