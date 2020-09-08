Jackson YMCA is set to reopen Sept. 14

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On March 16, the Jackson YMCA closed its doors to abide by the state order. Now, the Jackson YMCA will reopen downtown on Monday, Sept. 14.

Gov. Whitmer previously announced that indoor fitness facilities may re-open on or after Sept. 9.

“The Jackson YMCA has served the community for more than 124 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together,” said CEO Jackson YMCA Shawna Tello. “We have been able to serve our members with outdoor group exercise classes the past two months, and we are thrilled to re-open our facility and welcome back our members indoors.”

The Jackson YMCA has been following guidelines and guidance provided from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of the facility-including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, pool decks, common areas and office spaces. It is important to note all equipment and existing areas will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The Y has even modified policies and programs to facilitate safe physical distancing practices.

“Our facilities closed to protect the health and well-being of our staff, members and participants. As we re-open, we do so with the same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” Tello said.

These are the following new safety procedures in this initial phase:

Wellness checks upon entering the facility

Creating an environment that allows for physical distancing, including reduced capacity

Protective barriers at the front desk and checkout desk

Additional staff to clean and sanitize equipment, locker rooms and shared spaces

Closing locker rooms from 1:30-2:30 pm for cleaning; Summit Branch is closed in the initial phase

“Our Y has always been more than a building; it’s about people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community,” said Tello. “We are so grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”

Amenities available in the initial phase include the wellness center, weight room, pools and outdoor group exercise. Due to a maximum 25 percent capacity, access in this phase is limited to members. The YMCA will phase in additional programs and services in the coming weeks. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.