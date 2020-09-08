Advertisement

Jackson men arrested and now in custody

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Jackson men are now in custody at the Jackson County Jail. One is 23-year old and the other is 24-year old. They are in custody following an armed invasion and a shooting.

The armed invasion occurred at 5:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Grand Street in Leoni Township and the shooting occurred at 6:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Andrew Avenue in Blackman Township on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

A 26-year old Jackson male victim was shot several times on Andrew Avenue, east of West Avenue, near the Bob Evan’s restaurant.  The victim was then transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. He is expected to survive.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Jackson Police Department and the Michigan State Police, all worked together on this specific investigation and are still working to gain more answers.

