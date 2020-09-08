I-96 closed closed due to flooding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-96 is closed near Pennsylvania Avenue due to flooding. A section of the busy highway has been blocked off by police to keep cars from attempting to drive through the floodwaters.

Earlier this morning a car did attempt to drive through the waters and became stuck, with water reaching up to the windows. Authorities were able to pull the car free, but the highway remains closed in that area.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.