Huntington and Governor Whitmer announce $5 billion commitment to boost econmic opportunity in Michigan

Southfield, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Huntington Bancshares Inc. and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a $5 billion, five-year lending, investment and philanthropic commitment aimed at improving financial opportunities for Michigan businesses, consumers and communities.

The plan was developed in cooperation with the Governor as well as community organizations to ensure the bank’s commitment reflects the needs of all people and businesses throughout the state, and is part of a $20 billion community plan Huntington announced Sept. 1.

“In this critical time when businesses are confronting the extreme challenge of a public-health crisis, recession and issues related to social equity, Huntington’s purpose of looking out for people calls us to do more for Michigan’s small businesses, consumers and communities,” said Sandy Pierce, Huntington’s director of Private Banking, Insurance Agency, Vehicle Finance and Regional Banking. “We believe this commitment is a very meaningful investment in Michigan’s economic future.”

Specific initiatives will be announced in the next several months, but the goal of them will be to support small businesses, consumers and communities.

“This is great news for Michigan’s small-business owners who have faced unprecedented challenges as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months,” said Governor Whitmer. “These are Michiganders who have spent their lives building their businesses and who need our help now more than ever. I am proud to work with Huntington Bank as they continue to provide support to our small-business owners and build strong communities in our state, and I’m committed to continue working on behalf of small-business owners as we fight back against COVID-19.”

