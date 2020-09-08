Advertisement

House expected to vote on marijuana decriminalization bill in September

In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical dispensary in Denver.
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical dispensary in Denver.(Ed Andrieski | AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Congress is expected to vote on a bill this month that would federally decriminalize marijuana.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, known as the MORE Act, would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act.

The bill, sponsored by New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, also eliminates criminal penalties for anyone who manufactures, distributes or possesses marijuana.

The MORE Act has 99 cosponsors in the Democratic-controlled House. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is the lone Republican cosponsor.

POLITICO reported an August email from House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., stated the vote would happen in September.

It calls for a 5% tax on marijuana products, and the revenue would go toward a trust fund to support programs and services for people and businesses in communities impacted by the federal war on drugs.

People who were convicted of marijuana-related crimes would also have an opportunity to have those records expunged.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris introduced the MORE Act in the Senate last year. The bill likely faces a tougher road to passage in the GOP-controlled chamber.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The online learning platform Blackboard, which serves more than 20 million U.S. students from kindergarten through 12th grade, reported that websites were failing to load or were loading slowly.

National

School starts, vaccine work continues

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
As millions of students head back to school across the country, development of vaccines continues.

News

Not all gyms plan to reopen Wednesday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Gyms across Michigan can start reopening Wednesday, with limited capacity.

Fall Leaves 2020

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

What fans can expect for fall high school sports

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge and Bath Public Schools discuss fan protocols for fall sports.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 testing now available at five new sites

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The new sites are offering the less invasive saliva tests.

News

UPDATE: UP theater raises money after roof collapse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A Michigan theater that has been around for nearly 100 years is scrambling to raise money to remove debris after the roof collapsed.

National

Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

National Politics

Georgia investigating double voting in primary election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

News

Jackson YMCA is set to reopen Sept. 14

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On March 16, the Jackson YMCA closed its doors to abide by the state order. Now, the Jackson YMCA will reopen downtown on Monday, Sept. 14.