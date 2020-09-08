Health officials confirm 441 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 8, Michigan health officials have reported 441 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1 death. The state total now sits at 107,812 cases and 6,539 deaths.

Clinton County reports 486 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 488 cases and 9 deaths.

Ingham County reports 2,017 cases and 40 deaths.

Jackson County reports 858 cases and 40 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 442 cases and 29 deaths.

