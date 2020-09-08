Advertisement

Former American League President Dies

(WTVG)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The former American League President Gene Budig has died. His death was announced Tuesday by the commissioner’s office and the Charleston RiverDogs, a minor league team he co-owned. No cause was given. He had been in hospice in South Carolina.

Budig brought an academic pedigree to the job of AL president, and he was the last one to hold the post. He was on the job from 1994 until 2000 when owners abolished league presidents. Budig was the head of three universities -Kansas, West Virginia and Illinois State. He also was a newspaper reporter, governor’s assistant, major general in the Nebraska Air National Guard and a teacher at Princeton.

Gene Budig was 81 years old.

