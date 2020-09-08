Families Will Be Added to NBA Re start

-LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - NBA coaches or other team staffers could have guests in the bubble later this month. The league shared final plans for such additions with teams on Tuesday.

Team staffs would be limited to a total of 10 guests, all of whom would have to begin a self-quarantining period at home immediately, then travel to Central Florida next week to begin another week of even stricter lockdown. Those guests could then enter the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World on Sept. 21, about a week before the scheduled start of the NBA Finals.