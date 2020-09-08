Advertisement

COVID-19 testing now available at five new sites

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 8, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five new Neighborhood Testing Sites are opening this week, bringing the total number of community sites offering COVID-19 testing across Michigan to 17.

Testing is free and locations were chosen in part to help address racial and ethnic disparities that had existed prior to the pandemic and were exacerbated by the virus. Language translation is being provided at all sites, as well as assistance for the deaf and hard of hearing.

New sites in Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing, Niles and Wayne are opening this week, and 12 other sites in Albion, Detroit, Ecorse, Flint, Graying and Roseville are already up and running. Additional sites are slated in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids and Muskegon in coming weeks. The total number of these sites will be 22.

The new sites are offering the less invasive saliva tests, which may appeal to those who did not want to have a nasal swab. Since the sites began operations on Aug. 28, more than 700 people have received a COVID-19 test at these locations.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made either by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and selecting "1″ or online. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows, but pre-registration is strongly advised. Online registration is available at Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest through Solv.

Test sites opening this week are:

  • New Beginnings Deliverance Ministry, 2609 East Genesee, Saginaw. Open Tuesday, Sept. 8. Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursdays 12 – 7 p.m.
  • New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 33640 Michigan Avenue, Wayne. Open Wednesday, Sept. 9. Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 – 8 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake Street, Niles. Open Wednesday, Sept. 9. Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursdays 12 – 7 p.m.
  • The Open Door Church of God in Christ, 12411 East 7 Mile, Detroit. – Open Thursday, Sept. 10. Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Epicenter of Worship, 517 W. Jolly Road, Lansing. Open Thursday, Sept. 10. Hours: Tuesdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

