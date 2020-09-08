Advertisement

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Ocean
Pictured is the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Paulette as of 5 p.m. ET Monday, per the National Hurricane Center.
Pictured is the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Paulette as of 5 p.m. ET Monday, per the National Hurricane Center.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) -

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for the Cabo Verde Islands, saying Rene would produce tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall across the island country on Tuesday morning.

Rene is the earliest “R-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005.

Earlier Monday, Tropical Storm Paulette formed in the central Atlantic, where it currently poses no threat to land.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

