124 MSU students test positive for COVID-19

(WJRT)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The school year has just begun around Michigan and already one of the state’s largest schools, Michigan State University, has problems with the spread of coronavirus.

124 Michigan State University (MSU) students, all of which live off campus, have tested positive for the virus. The university does not believe the outbreak is related to one specific event, but rather many large student gatherings in the community.

The confirmed cases are also not guaranteed to be the only cases in the population, as that number only reflects those students who were symptomatic and were tested, while COVID-19 is known to be asymptomatic in many carriers. There is also no requirement for students to utilize MSU testing locations.

All individuals with confirmed cases have been asked to self isolate and contact tracing measures are underway.

