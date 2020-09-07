Advertisement

UK police arrest man over string of stabbings in Birmingham

West Midlands Police said the 27-year-old suspect remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder around 4 a.m. Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020
LONDON (AP) - British police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a string of stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the central England city of Birmingham over the weekend.

West Midlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after being arrested at around 4 a.m. Monday. The arrest follows a large-scale police manhunt for a male suspect in the wake of the stabbings in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 23-year-old man was killed in the attacks and a man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, remain critically ill in hospital after suffering serious stab wounds.

