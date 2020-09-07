T-Mobile will offer students free internet
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -T-Mobile is offering free internet to students.
It will help millions of students who may not have access to the internet.
The $10,000,000,000 initiative will provide laptops and tablets for students.
This comes as millions of students are learning from home right now.
T-Mobile said it wants to make sure no one is left behind because of a lack of access to technology.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.