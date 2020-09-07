St. Johns Public Schools pushes back start date until Sept. 14

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) -St. Johns Public Schools has announced that it will suspend its start date until next Monday, Sept. 14 because of a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Clinton County.

The delayed start date applies to both in-person and remote learning.

The announcement, which came via Facebook, said that the positive test rate in Clinton County is 5.2%.

The announcement also noted that elementary school staff will still work to prepare Chromebooks that families can pick up on Wednesday, Sept. 9 between the hours of 12 p.m and 7 p.m.

Middle and high school students will need to contact the school offices to arrange a pick-up.

Teachers will still plan to provide beginning instructions virtually on Sept. 10.

Parents will still be able to pickup free breakfast and lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

