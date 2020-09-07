Portland grocery store closes following employee’s positive COVID test

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - A local grocery store has closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Customers of Westside Grocery, 751 W. Grand River Ave., were given the news early Monday afternoon in a message posted on its Facebook page.

News 10 stopped by the store and noticed a sign that said “Closed thru Tuesday.” Attempts to reach the store’s owner haven’t been successful.

The message posted on Facebook:

“We want to inform you that one of our employees has a confirmed positive COV19 case. We have closed the store for thorough cleaning. We have identified the other employees who may have been exposed. We are in consultation with the Health Department. We will reopen when we believe it’s safe to do so.

“The (Ionia County) Health Department has informed us that any risk to our customers would have been minimal due to our employees wearing masks and following sanitation guidelines.”

It’s unclear when the store employee tested positive for COVID and how he or she may have been exposed to the virus.

Messages left with Ken Bowen, the county’s health officer, haven’t been returned.

The county has reported 273 COVID cases since the pandemic struck the U.S.

As of Sept. 5, the state’s website, michigan.gov/coronavirus, had reported 350 cases countywide and seven deaths.

