Police respond to situation at Kaynorth and Northrup
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There was a police situation in the area of Kaynorth and Northrup in south Lansing.
Around 3:30 p.m., Lansing Police responded to a call due to reports of a stabbing. They found a 23-year old victim upon arriving at the scene.
The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one is in custody.
WILX will keep you updated as more information is known.
