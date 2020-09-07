Police respond to situation at Kaynorth and Northrup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There was a police situation in the area of Kaynorth and Northrup in south Lansing.

Around 3:30 p.m., Lansing Police responded to a call due to reports of a stabbing. They found a 23-year old victim upon arriving at the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one is in custody.

