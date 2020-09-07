Advertisement

Michigan Republican Party headquarters vandalized

The Michigan Republican Party headquarters was vandalized Sunday night,(Wilx)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan Republican Party headquarters in Lansing was vandalized on Sunday night.

Messages on the building say “abolish the police” along with some other profanity-laced messages.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday the messages were still on the building.

The Michigan Republican Party said in a news release, that it has filed a police report with the Lansing Police department.

In a press release, The Michigan Republican Party said it supports law enforcement, issuing the following statement:

“The Michigan Republican Party is proud to stand by the men and women of law enforcement, and I am incredibly proud of my service with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency,” said Laura Cox, Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.

Cox continued, “This vandalism is emblematic of the chaos sweeping through our nation’s Democrat-run cities, as the radical left uses criminal tactics to try and extort weak politicians into defunding the men and woman who keep us safe. Republicans will not be intimidated. President Trump will not be intimidated. And this November, the American people will show the world they will not be intimidated when they reelect President Donald Trump.”

This is a developing story and WILX will provide updates as more information becomes available.

