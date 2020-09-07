Holt Public Schools reinstates some varsity sports this fall
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools will be bringing back fall sports-but only a select few.
After the Executive Order was announced by Governor Whitmer, the school district reinstated the following varsity-level sports: football, swimming/diving, soccer, and volleyball. It will all go into effect on Sept. 8.
Outdoor sports will have their own rules and protocol to follow. Overall, students and parents seemed receptive to the decision following the Facebook announcement.
