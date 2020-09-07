Advertisement

Here’s who’s playing fall sports in mid-Michigan

(WILX)
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 is working to find out which school districts are planning to play fall sports in 2020. Below is a running list of schools in the area that News 10 whose status News 10 is working to confirm. News 10 will continue to update this list as more information becomes available. Has your district made a determination that is not reflected in the list below? Let us know. Send us a tip at newstips@wilx.com.

  • Bath - Unknown.
  • Bellevue - Unknown.
  • Charlotte - Unknown.
  • Columbia - Unknown.
  • Concord - Unknown.
  • Dansville High School - Unknown.
  • DeWitt - Unknown.
  • East Jackson - Unknown.
  • East Lansing - Playing fall sports.
  • Grass Lake - Playing fall sports.
  • Grand Ledge - Playing fall sports.
  • Hanover-Horton - Playing fall sports.
  • Jackson - Looking over the Governor’s executive order and the MHSAA’s decision. Will have a decision Tuesday.
  • Lansing - Unknown.
  • Lansing Catholic - Unknown.
  • Lansing Christian - Unknown.
  • Laingsburg - Unknown.
  • Leslie - Unknown.
  • Mason - Unknown.
  • Michigan Center - Playing fall sports.
  • Napoleon - Playing fall sports.
  • Northwest High School - Playing fall sports.
  • Okemos - Unknown.
  • Ovid-Elsie - Unknown.
  • Perry - Unknown.
  • Pewamo-Westphalia - Unknown.
  • Portland - Unknown.
  • Portland St. Patrick - Unknown.
  • Potterville - Unknown.
  • Stockbridge - Playing fall sports.
  • Springport - Likely to field some teams, unsure which yet.
  • St. Johns - Unknown.
  • Stockbridge - Playing fall sports.
  • Vandercook Lake - Playing fall sports.
  • Waverly - Unknown.
  • Webberville - Unknown.
  • Western - Playing fall sports.

