Health officials confirm over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As of September 7, Michigan health officials have reported 1,156 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 4 deaths for both Sunday and Monday. The state total now sits at 107,371 cases and 6,538 deaths.

Clinton County reports 481 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 485 cases and 9 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,988 cases and 40 deaths.

Jackson County reports 855 cases and 40 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 443 cases and 29 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

