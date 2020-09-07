East Lansing reinstates all fall sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing student athletes can now focus on getting back onto the field as East Lansing Athletic Director Nicole Norris announced the school has reinstated all fall sports for the 2020-2021 school year.

This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced high school sports can continue on Thursday, September 3.

Students can now get back to playing the sports they love, after wondering if they will be able to play for the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Whitmer’s announcement, athletes can get back on the practice field Tuesday, September 8, at the earliest, and the first game of the fall football season is expected to be September 18. The high school football season was also shortened to six games.

No details have been given on when East Lansing athletes can begin practicing or when they are expected to start this season.

