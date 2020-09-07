Crews suspend search for 18-year-old Jackson man lost at South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) -Emergency crews in South Haven have suspended their search for an 18-year-old from Jackson who was lost on a South Haven beach.

They responded to a rescue call at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

First responders were able to rescue a 19-year-old from Jackson who was found clinging on to a buoy when they arrived.

The teen told first responders that his friend went underwater and never came up.

The beach is closed until further notice.

