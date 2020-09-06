Advertisement

Michigan state park noted for ties to Underground Railroad

Watkins Lake State Park and County Preserve in Southeastern Michigan was recently entered into the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) -Michigan’s newest state park has been recognized by federal officials for its link to the Underground Railroad.

That National Park Service recently accepted Watkins Lake State Park and County Preserve in southeastern Michigan into the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The Watkins Farm was owned by early settlers who strongly opposed slavery and helped protect a man who had escaped enslavement in Kentucky and was the target of a failed kidnapping attempted.

“Southeast Michigan was a critical link in the Underground Railroad, as it was the last leg in a treacherous journey for many enslaved people seeking freedom in Canada,” Coy Vaughn, director of the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission, said in a statement. “The WCPRC is honored by the designation of Watkins Farm as a national Network to Freedom site and proud of its role in preserving this important aspect of the nation’s history.”

The 1,112-acre state park in Brooklyn features a 5-mile walking trail, among other amenities. It became a state park in 2016.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

