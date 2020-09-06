Advertisement

Michigan State completes $35M expansion of music building

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University has completed a $35 million building expansion at its College of Music, nearly doubling the size.

The project includes four large performance spaces and dozens of new practice spaces, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The practice rooms are specially designed to handle certain instruments and to prevent one musician from disturbing the work of another.

“Some practice rooms were 55 square feet, the size of an elevator,” said Jim Forger, dean of the music program, referring to the previous spaces. “You would need hearing protection if you’re going to do something like piano.”

The building opened in 1940. The current project is the first major addition since 1956. Half of the cost was raised by the College of Music.

There won’t be many notes played until 2021 at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic and the shift to remote learning, although graduate students can use the new spaces under strict safety rules.

