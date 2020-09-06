Advertisement

Michigan man sentenced in drowning death of toddler

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -A 24-year-old Michigan man has been sentenced between 25 and 50 years in prison for the drowning death of a toddler.

Damian A. Garrett of Augusta accepted a plea agreement in July. He appeared in court Friday to be sentenced on a second-degree murder charge for the death of 1-year-old Skylar N. Pappel.

The child died in September last year when Garrett was giving the girl a bath at her mother’s apartment in Midland. Garrett had been in a relationship with the child’s mother.

He is accused of hitting the child when she got fussy while trying to wash her hair. The child fell and hit her head on the faucet and fell face-first into the water.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Haslett man to run from Lansing to Flint for charity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The festival draws thousands of people to Flint every year to support the Crim Fitness Foundation.

News

Michigan state park noted for ties to Underground Railroad

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Watkins Farm was originally owned by early settlers who had strongly opposed slavery and helped protect a man who had escaped enslavement in Kentucky and was the target of a failed kidnapping attempted.

News

Michigan State completes $35M expansion of music building

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The practice rooms are specially designed to handle certain instruments and to prevent one musician from disturbing the work of another.

News

Museum faces closure due to low revenue

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan museum that pays homage to the “The Old Rugged Cross” Christian hymn is facing closure due to low revenue, a local official said.

Latest News

News

Lansing man hit by vehicle, killed on I-96

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
A Lansing man was killed after being hit by a car early Saturday morning on I-96.

News

Festival of Oddities still on despite COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
This is only the second year of the Festival of Oddities, and it's already becoming popular.

News

Trump to visit Michigan on Thursday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Trump and Biden coming to Michigan this week.

Ap

Central Michigan students group not “fired up” for classes

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Central Michigan students group not "fired up" for classes

News

Priests on floating tiki bar save kayaker

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
|
By NBC News
He couldn’t right the boat, and with his life jacket sliding up over his head, he was getting exhausted trying to hang on.

News

Man dies in early morning ORV accident

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
A Sheridan Township man died in an off-road vehicle accident early Saturday morning.