Michigan man sentenced in drowning death of toddler

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -A 24-year-old Michigan man has been sentenced between 25 and 50 years in prison for the drowning death of a toddler.

Damian A. Garrett of Augusta accepted a plea agreement in July. He appeared in court Friday to be sentenced on a second-degree murder charge for the death of 1-year-old Skylar N. Pappel.

The child died in September last year when Garrett was giving the girl a bath at her mother’s apartment in Midland. Garrett had been in a relationship with the child’s mother.

He is accused of hitting the child when she got fussy while trying to wash her hair. The child fell and hit her head on the faucet and fell face-first into the water.

