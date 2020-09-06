Lansing man hit by vehicle, killed on I-96

HANDY TWP, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man was killed after being hit by a car early Saturday morning on I-96.

Around 6 a.m., Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the highway near Fowlerville Road. They found the 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, dead at the scene.

Police say the man was standing on the should of the road, arguing with his 22-year-old girlfriend who is also from Lansing. He stepped into the lane and was hit by a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 56-year-old from Brighton.

I-96 westbound was closed for about four hours while police investigated. Neither the girlfriend nor the Brighton resident were hurt.

While police believe speed and alcohol were not factors for the driver, the accident is still under investigation.

