Haslett man to run from Lansing to Flint for charity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Charities are looking to new ways to raise money after many running events were cancelled this year.

That’s not stopping from one Haslett man running a 100k next weekend.

“I’m just doing what I can with what I have to support a cause I really believe in,” said Zach Crim.

This year’s Crim Festival of Races in in Flint was another summer casualty of COVID-19.

The festival draws thousands of people to Flint every year to support the Crim Fitness Foundation.

Zach Crim is one who runs in it every year, but had to come up with something different this year.

“I’ll be running 100k or 62 miles from the Capitol in Lansing to the Crim race finish line in Flint,” he said.

Crim’s grandfather, former Michigan House Speaker Bobby Crim, started the Crim Foundation to help improve the lives of young people.

“Educational opportunities, their work developing local parks and trails. And their programs that help kids and adults live a healthy active and mindful lifestyle,” said Zach Crim.

He said the foundation didn’t raise as much money during its virtual races, partly because the entry free was cut to encourage more people to run.

“It impacted the funds for the Crim Fitness Foundation a little bit. We understand during COVID everyone is trying to make ends meet right now,” said Crim.

The ultramarathon runner typically runs in 50 miles races.

“It allows me to be able to have one foot in both worlds where I can be present, be a good husband and father during the week and during the weekend have these epic adventures,” Crim said.

Crim will leave the Capitol in Lansing at 6 a.m. Sunday, September 13.

He expects to arrive in Flint around 3 p.m.

You can support the 100k here.

