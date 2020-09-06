Advertisement

Haslett man to run from Lansing to Flint for charity

Crim Festival of Races in Flint was cancelled because of COVID-19
Crim Festival of Races was canceled in 2020
Crim Festival of Races was canceled in 2020(WJRT)
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Charities are looking to new ways to raise money after many running events were cancelled this year.

That’s not stopping from one Haslett man running a 100k next weekend.

“I’m just doing what I can with what I have to support a cause I really believe in,” said Zach Crim.

This year’s Crim Festival of Races in in Flint was another summer casualty of COVID-19.

The festival draws thousands of people to Flint every year to support the Crim Fitness Foundation.

Zach Crim is one who runs in it every year, but had to come up with something different this year.

“I’ll be running 100k or 62 miles from the Capitol in Lansing to the Crim race finish line in Flint,” he said.

Crim’s grandfather, former Michigan House Speaker Bobby Crim, started the Crim Foundation to help improve the lives of young people.

“Educational opportunities, their work developing local parks and trails. And their programs that help kids and adults live a healthy active and mindful lifestyle,” said Zach Crim.

He said the foundation didn’t raise as much money during its virtual races, partly because the entry free was cut to encourage more people to run.

“It impacted the funds for the Crim Fitness Foundation a little bit. We understand during COVID everyone is trying to make ends meet right now,” said Crim.

The ultramarathon runner typically runs in 50 miles races.

“It allows me to be able to have one foot in both worlds where I can be present, be a good husband and father during the week and during the weekend have these epic adventures,” Crim said.

Crim will leave the Capitol in Lansing at 6 a.m. Sunday, September 13.

He expects to arrive in Flint around 3 p.m.

You can support the 100k here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan state park noted for ties to Underground Railroad

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Watkins Farm was originally owned by early settlers who had strongly opposed slavery and helped protect a man who had escaped enslavement in Kentucky and was the target of a failed kidnapping attempted.

News

Michigan State completes $35M expansion of music building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The practice rooms are specially designed to handle certain instruments and to prevent one musician from disturbing the work of another.

News

Museum faces closure due to low revenue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan museum that pays homage to the “The Old Rugged Cross” Christian hymn is facing closure due to low revenue, a local official said.

News

Lansing man hit by vehicle, killed on I-96

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
A Lansing man was killed after being hit by a car early Saturday morning on I-96.

Latest News

News

Festival of Oddities still on despite COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
This is only the second year of the Festival of Oddities, and it's already becoming popular.

News

Trump to visit Michigan on Thursday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Trump and Biden coming to Michigan this week.

Ap

Central Michigan students group not “fired up” for classes

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Central Michigan students group not "fired up" for classes

News

Priests on floating tiki bar save kayaker

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
|
By NBC News
He couldn’t right the boat, and with his life jacket sliding up over his head, he was getting exhausted trying to hang on.

News

Man dies in early morning ORV accident

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
A Sheridan Township man died in an off-road vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

News

Delhi Township cancels 9-11 Hero Run

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
The Delhi Township Fire Department announced Friday the 9-11 Hero Run is canceled this year.