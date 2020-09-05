Trump to visit Michigan on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Michigan on Thursday.

According to the Michigan Republican Party, the president will be delivering remarks from the Saginaw Bay area on Thursday September 10 at 7 pm.

This visit will follows Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden’s announcement that he will be in Michigan on Wednesday.

No other details were immediately available, although the campaign noted more would be coming soon.

